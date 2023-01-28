Boston College visits No. 7 Virginia following Franklin's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston College Eagles (10-11, 4-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -14.5; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Virginia plays the Boston College Eagles after Armaan Franklin scored 25 points in Virginia’s 76-67 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Cavaliers are 9-1 on their home court. Virginia is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 4-6 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Franklin is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Mason Madsen averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. Makai Ashton-Langford is shooting 40.7% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article