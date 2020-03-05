Taylor Soule added 18 points for Boston College. Georgia Pineau had 14 points and Cameron Swartz 11.
Shania Meertens scored 20 points to lead Clemson (8-23), which has lost 12 of its last 13 games. Hannah Hank and Kendall Spray added 12 points apiece.
Boston College used a 15-2 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters for a 70-59 lead with eight minutes left. Swartz scored eight points that included two 3-pointers during the stretch.
The Tigers pulled to 71-66 but didn’t get closer.
