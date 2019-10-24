Clemson: RB Travis Etienne is right behind Dillon in the ACC yardage race with 781 yards and six touchdowns. Etienne, the ACC’s player of the year in 2018, had 192 yards and a 49-yard TD run in a 45-10 win at Louisville.

Clemson is seeking its 23rd straight victory overall and its 19th straight (counting two ACC title game victories) against league opponents since 2017. ... Boston College has had its moments at Death Valley, winning its first-ever league game after joining the ACC before the 2005 season. The Eagles, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, also clinched the ACC Atlantic Division with a win at Clemson in 2007. ... Clemson has held its first seven opponents to less than 300 yards a game. ... Boston College has lost 11 straight games to top-five opponents since beating No. 4 Notre Dame 14-7 in 2002. Five of those 11 defeats have come to Clemson. ... The teams compete for the O’Rourke-McFadden trophy, a replica leather helmet from when Boston College and Clemson played in the 1940 Cotton Bowl, won by Clemson 6-3.