Auburn (8-14, 2-9) trailed just 22-19 early in the second quarter. But South Carolina regrouped for a 20-4 burst to take a 42-23 halftime lead on the way to its 10th straight win over the Tigers.

Tyasha Harris had 12 points and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 11 for South Carolina.

Robyn Benton led Auburn with 15 points.

No. 10 MARYLAND 93, NO. 17 IOWA 59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. __ Kaila Charles scored 21 points, and Maryland turned a showdown for first place in the Big Ten into a full-fledged blowout by taking charge early against Iowa and coasting.

Maryland (21-4, 12-2 Big Ten) never trailed and pushed its winning streak to 10 games. The Terrapins led by 11 after the first quarter, expanded the margin to 25 at halftime and took a staggering 74-38 lead into the fourth quarter

Ashley Owusu had 17 points and 10 assists, Shakira Austin scored 20 points and Stephanie Jones added 16, making all eight of her shots from the floor for Maryland.

Monika Czinano led Iowa with 15 points and Kathleen Doyle scored 10 on 4-for-16 shooting. Iowa (20-5, 11-3) had won 11 of 12, including a 66-61 win over the Terps on Jan. 6.

No. 19 NORTHWESTERN 66, MICHIGAN 60

ANN ARBOR, Mich. __ Veronica Burton hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 2:35 to play, Sydney Wood drained the clinching free throws with seven seconds left, and Northwestern edged Michigan.

The game was tied at 60 before the Wildcats closed the game strong.

Wood and Abi Scheid scored 14 points apiece and Burton and Abbie Wolf added 13 each for Northwestern (21-3, 11-2 Big Ten).

Akienreh Johnson led the Wolverines (16-8, 7-6) with 15 points and Amy Dilk and Hailey Brown added 12 each.

LSU 75, No. 25 TENNESSEE 65

BATON ROUGE, La. __ Khayla Pointer scored 24 points with 10 rebounds and six assists to help LSU beat Tennessee.

Awa Trasi had five 3-pointers and scored 22 points for LSU, which handed Tennessee its third-straight loss.

Pointer and Trasi combined for 16 points in the fourth quarter when the Tigers outscored the Lady Vols 26-17.

Rennia Davis had scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half for the Lady Vols (17-7, 7-4).

