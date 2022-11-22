Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina routs Cal Poly

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Aliyah Boston had her fourth double-double of the season as top-ranked South Carolina rolled to a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly Tuesday night. Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 64th career double-double, which is the most among active NCAA players in all divisions.

The Gamecocks (5-0), coming off a 76-71 overtime victory at second-ranked Stanford Sunday, led throughout. Laeticia Amihere was the leading scorer off the bench with 13 points, Zia Cooke added 11 and Ashlyn Watkins had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Annika Shah led Cal Poly with eight points, all in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs were 8 of 55 from the field before making four of their last five.

No. 16 CREIGHTON 93, OMAHA 71

OMAHA, Neb. — Emma Ronsiek scored 26 points, Lauren Jensen added 20 and No. 16 Creighton defeated Omaha, giving the Bluejays the Nebraska championship.

Creighton, now sporting its best ranking ever, beat then No. 22 Nebraska 77-51, which beat the Mavericks 100-36 in the season opener.

Morgan Maly added 18 points for the Bluejays (5-0), who are off to their best start since the 1986-87 team went 8-0. Carly Bachelor had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Creighton shot 57%, going 12 of 29 from 3-point range, led by Ronsiek making 5 of 8.

Aaliyah Stanley had 15 points for the Mavericks (3-2) and Jaylen Townsend 13. Omaha shot 40%, going 7 of 17 from 3-point range and was outrebounded by 12.

