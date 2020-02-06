South Carolina grabbed an early 9-0 lead and was never really threatened after that. It was much different than the first meeting between the teams in January, when Arkansas (18-5, 6-4) rallied from a 20-point deficit before losing 91-82.

This time, the Gamecocks led 46-33 at halftime and led by more than 20 points several times in the second half. South Carolina dominated the boards 57-31 and had 19 offensive rebounds.

Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas with 16 points and Alexis Tolefree, who was coming off a 35-point performance against Missouri, added 13.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks just kept rolling. They have not lost since a 71-57 setback against Indiana in November.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks were coming off an overtime win against Missouri. They have shown marked improvement under third-year coach Mike Neighbors, but they didn’t have the size to compete with the Gamecocks.

UP NEXT:

South Carolina will host No. 3 UConn on Monday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).

Arkansas will host Kentucky at 3 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2).

