Starting point guard Destanni Henderson played only 15 minutes and came out with a compression sleeve on her left leg. She was limping after the game. Staley said Henderson, a senior, was getting checked out. Freshman Raven Johnson, expected to spell Henderson this season. is out for the season with a knee injury. Staley said her next option would be the 6-4 Amihere, who the coach has described as fearless.