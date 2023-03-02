Army squares off against Boston University in Patriot Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston University Terriers (15-16, 8-10 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (16-15, 10-8 Patriot) West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -4; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights play the Boston University Terriers in the Patriot Tournament. The Black Knights’ record in Patriot games is 10-8, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. Army is seventh in the Patriot with 12.9 assists per game led by Jalen Rucker averaging 3.5.

The Terriers are 8-10 in Patriot play. Boston University is the Patriot leader with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Walter Whyte averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games for Army.

Ethan Brittain-Watts is averaging 8.8 points for the Terriers. Whyte is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the past 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

