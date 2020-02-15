Richard Njoku had 12 points for the Midshipmen (13-12, 7-7), the only Navy player in double figures.
The Terriers leveled the season series against the Midshipmen with the win. Navy defeated Boston University 60-58 on Jan. 22. Boston University takes on Lafayette on the road on Wednesday. Navy faces American on the road on Wednesday.
