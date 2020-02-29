Boston University totaled a season-high 49 points in the second half after trailing 30-25 at halftime.
Jimmy Sotos had 19 points for the Bison (12-19, 8-10). Andrew Funk added 15 points. Walter Ellis had 11 points.
Boston University also defeated Bucknell 77-57 on Feb. 1.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.