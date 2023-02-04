Boston University holds off Loyola (MD) late, 68-67

Whyte had six rebounds for the Terriers (11-14, 4-8 Patriot League). Miles Brewster shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Jonas Harper was 4 of 11 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) to finish with 12 points.