Boston University hosts conference rival Navy

Navy Midshipmen (7-5) at Boston University Terriers (7-6)
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Whyte is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 9.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Boston University.
Nelson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc. Daniel Deaver is averaging 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Navy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.
Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.