Boston University hosts conference rival Navy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Navy Midshipmen (7-5) at Boston University Terriers (7-6) Boston; Friday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on Navy in a matchup of Patriot teams. The Terriers have gone 4-0 at home. Boston University is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Midshipmen are 2-5 on the road. Navy ranks fifth in the Patriot with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Tyler Nelson averaging 5.8.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Whyte is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 9.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Boston University.

Nelson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc. Daniel Deaver is averaging 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Navy.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article