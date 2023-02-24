Boston University hosts Whitney-Sidney and Lehigh

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (16-12, 11-6 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (14-16, 7-10 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on the Boston University Terriers after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 78-62 win over the Bucknell Bison. The Terriers have gone 8-4 in home games. Boston University is sixth in the Patriot scoring 67.3 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are 11-6 in Patriot play. Lehigh has an 8-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Harper averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Walter Whyte is shooting 44.1% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Jalin Sinclair is averaging 3.5 points for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 16.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

