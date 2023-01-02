Boston University knocks off Bucknell 69-61

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Jonas Harper had 17 points in Boston University’s 69-61 victory against Bucknell on Monday.
The Bison (7-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Alex Timmerman, who finished with 14 points. Xander Rice added 10 points and four assists for Bucknell. In addition, Andre Screen finished with nine points, six rebounds and five assists.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Boston University hosts Lafayette while Bucknell hosts Lehigh.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.