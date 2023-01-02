Boston University knocks off Bucknell 69-61

Harper shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Terriers (8-7, 1-1 Patriot League). Walter Whyte scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Caelan Jones was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points.