Boston University takes on conference foe Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (7-16, 4-6 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (10-13, 3-7 Patriot) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces Boston University in Patriot action Wednesday. The Terriers have gone 6-3 at home. Boston University is the Patriot leader with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 1.7.

The Crusaders are 4-6 in Patriot play. Holy Cross is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Terriers and Crusaders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Whyte is averaging 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Gerrale Gates is averaging 17 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 11.5 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

