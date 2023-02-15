Boston University visits Holy Cross following Montgomery's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston University Terriers (12-15, 5-9 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-18, 6-8 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -2.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the Boston University Terriers after Bo Montgomery scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 74-66 victory against the American Eagles.

The Crusaders have gone 5-8 in home games. Holy Cross gives up 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Terriers are 5-9 against Patriot opponents. Boston University is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is averaging 16.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Walter Whyte is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article