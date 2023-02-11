Boston University visits Lafayette after Rivera's 25-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston University Terriers (12-14, 5-8 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (8-18, 6-7 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -3.5; over/under is 122 BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces the Boston University Terriers after Josh Rivera scored 25 points in Lafayette’s 72-58 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders. The Leopards are 3-6 in home games. Lafayette ranks seventh in the Patriot with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rivera averaging 1.7.

The Terriers are 5-8 in conference play. Boston University has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Walter Whyte is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 6-4, averaging 60.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

