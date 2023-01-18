Bothwell scores 22 as Furman knocks off Chattanooga 77-69

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mike Bothwell’s 22 points helped Furman defeat Chattanooga 77-69 on Wednesday night.
Jake Stephens led the Mocs (11-9, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Jamal Johnson added 10 points and two steals for Chattanooga. In addition, Brody Robinson finished with nine points.
NEXT UP
Furman plays Sunday against Wofford on the road, and Chattanooga hosts East Tennessee State on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.