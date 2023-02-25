Bothwell's 35 lead Furman over Samford 93-79

Bothwell was 10 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Paladins (24-7, 15-3 Southern Conference). JP Pegues scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Marcus Foster was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.