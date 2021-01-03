Antwuan Butler had 15 points for the Highlanders (3-3, 2-2). Souleymane Diakite added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Zach Cooks had 12 points.
NJIT defeated the River Hawks 73-67 on Saturday.
___
___
