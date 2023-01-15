Boum and No. 12 Xavier host No. 25 Marquette

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East) Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -3.5; over/under is 164 BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier hosts the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 26 points in Xavier’s 90-87 victory against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Musketeers are 9-1 on their home court. Xavier averages 21.1 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Colby Jones with 5.5.

The Golden Eagles are 6-1 in conference games. Marquette ranks second in the Big East shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The Musketeers and Golden Eagles square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boum is averaging 17.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 14.7 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Kam Jones averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 10-0, averaging 85.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

