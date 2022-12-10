Boum and Xavier host Cincinnati

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Bearcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the AAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 2.8.

The Musketeers play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Xavier leads the Big East scoring 84.0 points per game while shooting 51.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 15.3 points. David Dejulius is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.1 points for Cincinnati.

Boum averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 51.6% from beyond the arc. Jack Nunge is averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Xavier.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

