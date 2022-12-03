Boum and Xavier take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in non-conference play

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) at Xavier Musketeers (5-3) Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -2.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Xavier and West Virginia meet in non-conference action. The Musketeers are 4-1 in home games. Xavier is fourth in college basketball shooting 43.2% from downtown, led by Colby Jones shooting 57.9% from 3-point range.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-0 away from home. West Virginia scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 18.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 11.5 points for Xavier.

Erik Stevenson is averaging 14.1 points for the Mountaineers. Tre Mitchell is averaging 12.6 points for West Virginia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article