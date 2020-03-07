Trey Murphy III had 16 points for the Owls (15-16, 7-11). Ako Adams added 13 points. Robert Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Miners are undefeated in three games against the Owls this season. Most recently, UTEP defeated Rice 68-62 on Feb. 22.
