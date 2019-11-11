SAN FRANCISCO — Jamaree Bouyea nailed a trey and followed with two free throws in overtime to help San Francisco to a 3-0 start, beating Yale 84-79 on Monday night.

Bouyea finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to post his first career double-double. Khalil Shabazz, who dropped in two free throws in the final seconds of the extra period to seal the win, totaled 17 points to go with 10 rebounds. Charles Minlend added 17 points for the Dons.