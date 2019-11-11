San Francisco was up 35-29 at the break, but Yale won the second half 43-37. Yale’s Matthue Cotton drained a 3-pointer to tie it at 72-72 with three seconds remaining to send it to overtime.
Paul Atkinson was 9 of 10 from the free throw line to total 22 points for Yale (2-1). Cotton was 4 of 5 from distance for 16 points and Jordan Bruner chipped in 12 with eight rebounds.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD