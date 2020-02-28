Charles Minlend, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup led the Dons, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).
Tahirou Diabate and Jojo Walker scored 17 points apiece for the Pilots (9-21, 1-14). Takiula Fahrensohn added 11 points.
The Dons leveled the season series against the Pilots with the win. Portland defeated San Francisco 76-65 on Jan. 4. San Francisco (19-11, 8-7) finishes out the regular season against Loyola Marymount on the road on Saturday. Portland finishes out the regular season against Santa Clara on the road on Saturday.
