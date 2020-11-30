Adrian Delph added 17 points and James Lewis Jr. had 14 points and eight rebounds for Appalachian State.
In overtime, Delph put the Mountaineers up by a basket but Kaden Matheny answered with a 3-pointer before Diggs made it 74-71 with 2:50 to play.
Donovan Gregory pulled App State with one with a minute and a half remaining before Fields drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 17 seconds to go. However, Delph quickly answered to make it a one-point game with 6 seconds remaining. Turner made a free throw at four seconds but the Mountaineers’ long 3 missed at the buzzer.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.