Frye finished with 22 points and Tayler Mattos had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Bowling Green (10-5, 1-1). Justin Turner added 16 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Dalonte Brown scored a season-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (7-8, 0-2). Dae Dae Grant added 11 points and six rebounds.
Bowling Green matches up against Ohio on the road on Saturday. Miami (Ohio) matches up against Buffalo at home on Friday.
