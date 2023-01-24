Bowling Green faces Central Michigan following Ayers' 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bowling Green Falcons (9-10, 3-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-12, 2-4 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -1.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Central Michigan Chippewas after Leon Ayers III scored 31 points in Bowling Green’s 83-73 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Chippewas are 5-3 on their home court. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Brian Taylor averaging 5.3.

The Falcons are 3-3 in MAC play. Bowling Green is third in the MAC scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

The Chippewas and Falcons match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 16.1 points for the Chippewas. Taylor is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Ayers is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 83.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

