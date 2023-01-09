Bowling Green hosts Akron after Freeman's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Akron Zips (9-6, 1-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-7, 2-0 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Bowling Green Falcons after Enrique Freeman scored 23 points in Akron’s 70-63 loss to the Ball State Cardinals. The Falcons are 5-3 in home games. Bowling Green averages 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Zips are 1-1 in conference play. Akron has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons and Zips match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Leon Ayers III is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Xavier Castaneda is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Zips. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article