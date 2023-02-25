Bowling Green hosts Kent State after Carry's 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kent State Golden Flashes (22-6, 12-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-18, 4-11 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -11; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the Bowling Green Falcons after Sincere Carry scored 21 points in Kent State’s 82-70 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Falcons have gone 6-8 in home games. Bowling Green is 7-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Flashes are 12-3 in MAC play. Kent State ranks seventh in the MAC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 11 points. Leon Ayers III is averaging 17.4 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

Carry is averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 74.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

