Bowling Green hosts Miller and Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (3-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-5)
The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Morgan State averages 16.9 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Miller with 3.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Ayers III is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Falcons. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Bowling Green.
Isaiah Burke is shooting 49.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bears. Miller is averaging 15.8 points for Morgan State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.