Andrew Clair’s 2-yard run capped a 72-yard drive that put the Falcons (3-6, 2-3 Mid-American Conference) up 7-6 late in the first quarter. In the second, Loy flipped a 2-yard TD pass to Quinton Morris and then scored on a 6-yard run. Those two drives covered just 28 yards after Davin Wilson and Karl Brooks picked off Kato Nelson passes.

AD

Bryson Denley had three rushes for six yards and a touchdown following a Melvin Jackson sack and David Konowalski’s fumble recovery at the Akron 6-yard line in the third quarter. Clair closed out the scoring with his second touchdown, a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Akron (0-9, 0-5) has lost 14 straight games.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD