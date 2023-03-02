Ohio hosts Curtis and Bowling Green

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bowling Green Falcons (11-19, 5-12 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (17-13, 9-8 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays the Ohio Bobcats after Samari Curtis scored 25 points in Bowling Green’s 88-68 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Bobcats have gone 13-1 in home games. Ohio is second in the MAC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Dwight Wilson leads the Bobcats with 9.2 boards.

The Falcons have gone 5-12 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green gives up 78.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 61.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bobcats. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Leon Ayers III is averaging 16.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Falcons. Curtis is averaging 11.5 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 73.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

