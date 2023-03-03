Curtis leads Bowling Green against Ohio after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bowling Green Falcons (11-19, 5-12 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (17-13, 9-8 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -10; over/under is 156 BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Ohio Bobcats after Samari Curtis scored 25 points in Bowling Green’s 88-68 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bobcats are 13-1 in home games. Ohio ranks fifth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 73.4 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Falcons are 5-12 in MAC play. Bowling Green gives up 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Dwight Wilson is averaging 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Kaden Metheny averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Leon Ayers III is shooting 49.4% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 73.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article