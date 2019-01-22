YPSILANTI, Mich. — Justin Turner scored 19 points, Demajeo Wiggins had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Bowling Green won its 10th straight game with an 80-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.

Bowling Green (14-5, 6-0 Mid-American Conference) is off to its best start in league play since the 1961-62 team won seven straight. BGSU is one of just four teams in the country with active winning streaks of at least 10 games, including Hofstra, Tennessee and Michigan State.

Jeffrey Uju and Dylan Frye each scored 11 points for BGSU.

Bowling Green led 36-27 at the break with nine points from Wiggins and eight by Turner, including a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.

James Thompson IV had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead five starters in double-digit scoring for Eastern Michigan (8-11, 2-4). It was his eighth double-double of the season.

Last season, Bowling Green won two overtime games against Eastern Michigan, overcoming double-digit deficits in both.

