FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Chris Bowling scored 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Northern Arizona held off a late charge to defeat Montana State 74-68 on Monday.

Bowling scored 14 of his points in the second half to help the Lumberjacks (3-9, 1-1 Big Sky) break an eight-game losing streak. Bernie Andre added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Cameron Shelton scored 11 points with three steals and four assists.

NAU dominated the boards, out-rebounding Montana State (4-8, 1-1) 41-29 — grabbing 31 defensive rebounds and limiting the Bobcats to two second-chance points.

Harald Frey scored 26 points — 17 before halftime — with four 3-pointers and had five assists to lead Montana State. Tyler Hall scored 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting and had four turnovers. Devin Kirby added 10 points.

Montana State took a brief 54-53 lead midway through the second half before Bowling knocked down a 3 and dunked during a 7-0 NAU run. Bowling and Shelton made four straight free throws in the last eight seconds to hold off Montana State.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.