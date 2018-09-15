Houston’s Raelon Singleton (15) catches a touchdown pass in front of Texas Tech’s Adrian Frye (20) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP) (Associated Press)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech true freshman Alan Bowman threw for 605 yards with five touchdowns — three to Antoine Wesley who set a school record with 261 yards receiving — and the Red Raiders beat Houston 63-49 on Saturday.

Bowman finished 43-of-59 passing for the fifth 600-yard game in Texas Tech history, and the Big 12 single-game record for a freshman. Wesley had 13 catches, his last a 33-yard TD with a defender grabbing on to him near the end zone with less than four minutes left.

Ta’Zhawn Henry, another true freshman for the Red Raiders (2-1), had three of his four rushing touchdowns after halftime. His 19-yard TD run with 10:49 left in the third quarter broke a 35-all tie, putting Tech ahead to stay before he added a 13-yard scoring run about three minutes later. Henry carried 24 times for 111 yards.

D’Eriq King was 30-of-51 passing for 431 yards and five touchdowns for Houston (2-1). The junior quarterback has 12 passing TDs already this season. He also ran for a score, his fourth rushing TD this season.

Marquez Stevenson had nine catches for 177 yards, including TDs of 57 and 79 yards for the Cougars. Keith Corbin had seven catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

T.J. Vasher caught two TD passes for Tech, which was coming off a 77-0 home win over Lamar the previous week. Ja’Deion High had seven catches for 120 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Houston: New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has got the playmakers needed for the big-play offense. The Cougars had 635 total yards, and through three games are averaging 46.3 points and 581 yards per game.

Texas Tech: For all that offseason talk about how much better the Red Raiders would be with all the returning starters and other experienced players, there has to be concerns about stopping teams going into Big 12 play. Forget that shutout they had against FCS team Lamar. They have given up 96 points and 1,181 total yards in their two games against FBS teams.

UP NEXT

Houston: The Cougars are home Saturday against Texas Southern before an open date and then American Athletic Conference play.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders hit the road to play Oklahoma State in their Big 12 Conference opener next Saturday.

