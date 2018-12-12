BOSTON — Ky Bowman scored 24 points, Nik Popovic had 22 with a season-high 14 rebounds and Boston College beat Columbia 82-73 on Wednesday night.

Wynston Tabbs added 19 points for the Eagles (7-2). BC has won five of six games. Bowman added 10 rebounds.

Patrick Tape led the Lions (3-7) with 17 points. Randy Brumant and Quinton Adlesh each scored 16.

Bowman nailed a 3-pointer, hit two free throws and had a breakaway layup in the closing 2 ½ minutes to help BC avoid an upset.

Columbia was hanging close into the final minutes until BC used a quick spurt to go up 67-58 on Bowman’s jumper with 6 ½ minutes left.

Trailing 38-32 at intermission, the Lions opened the second half by scoring the initial eight points to take their first lead since the game’s opening minutes.

BC had opened a 37-25 lead on Bowman’s second of consecutive 3s just 31-seconds apart, but the Lions scored seven of the last eight points, closing the gap to six at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Columbia: Guard Mike Smith, the team’s leading scorer at 15.8 points per game, was sidelined with an injury he suffered in the Lions’ previous game. Despite the loss, they should be satisfied that they played decently without a part of their offense.

Boston College: The Eagles seemed like they were in control early, but some lackluster and sloppy play allowed Columbia to climb back into it. Stretches likely were because two reserve players had big minutes, but it’s something BC can’t afford against tougher opponents.

FOR STARTERS

Freshmen Chris Herren Jr. and Jairus Hamilton made their first collegiate starts.

Herren started in place of Jordan Chatman, who was sidelined with an injured right ankle that he rolled in practice. Hamilton was in because coach Jim Christian went with a smaller starting lineup.

EXAMING THINGS

Combining a non-marquee opponent and approaching finals led to a very small crowd.

LONG-RANGE SHUTDOWN

Columbia’s guard Gabe Stefanini entered the night leading the nation in 3-point percentage at 57.5 per game. He went just 2 for 6.

UP NEXT

Columbia: At Rutgers on Dec. 22.

Boston College: Hosts Fairfield on Sunday.

