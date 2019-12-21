ETSU sprinted to a 42-29 lead at the break and coasted to the victory, also winning the second half 38-26.

Algevon Eichelberger was 10 of 17 from the floor to total 23 points while grabbing 13 rebounds for Cleveland State (4-9) which lost its fifth straight game. Torrey Patton added 14 points.

ETSU will host Mars Hill on Dec. 29. The Vikings will travel to UIC for their next game on Dec. 28.

