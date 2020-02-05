David Jean-Baptiste had 16 points for the Mocs (14-10, 5-6 Southern Conference). Ramon Vila added 14 points and eight rebounds. Matt Ryan also scored 14 points.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Mocs for the season. East Tennessee State defeated Chattanooga 75-64 on Jan. 25. ETSU (20-4, 9-2) takes on Mercer on the road on Saturday. Chattanooga plays Wofford on the road on Saturday.

