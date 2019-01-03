JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tray Boyd III scored seven of his 22 points in overtime and East Tennessee State ended the game on an 11-0 run to hold off Samford 81-72 on Thursday night.

Josh Sharkey hit two free throws with 3:55 remaining in the extra period to give Samford a 72-70 lead. Boyd knotted the score with a layup at the 2:29 mark. Jeromy Rodriguez sank two free throws to put the Blue Raiders (12-4, 2-1 Southern Conference) on top 74-72. Boyd followed with a 3-pointer and two free throws and Patrick Good capped the game-ending run with two free throws with 29 seconds left.

Rodriguez finished with 12 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for East Tennessee State. Mladen Armus pitched in with 11 points and a career-best 17 boards for his second career double-double. Kevon Tucker hit three 3-pointers and scored 11. The Blue Raiders owned the boards by a 48-31 margin.

Ruben Guerrero paced the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2) with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Sharkey added 13 points and a career-high 14 assists, but he had eight of Samford’s 18 turnovers. Brandon Austin and Robert Allen scored 16 and 13, respectively.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.