Boykin and Appalachian State host Southern Miss

Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -7; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Tyree Boykin scored 20 points in Appalachian State’s 79-53 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Golden Eagles are 7-0 on their home court. Southern Miss is 12- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Haase is shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds. Austin Crowley is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Donovan Gregory is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Boykin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

