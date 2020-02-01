A.J. Oliver scored the first six points in a 10-0 run that gave ODU (9-14, 5-5) its first lead since 2-0 when Kalu Ezikpe’s layup with 4:24 to play made it 67-65. The Bulldogs scored eight of the next 10 points, including a 3 by Bracey, to take a four-point lead with 1:53 remaining but Oliver hit two free throws to make it 73-all with 13 seconds to go but Bracey answered with the winner.