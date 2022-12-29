Bradley and VMI host Furman

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VMI Keydets (5-8) at Furman Paladins (9-4) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -18; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on the Furman Paladins after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 23 points in VMI’s 80-77 overtime loss to the Fordham Rams. The Paladins are 7-1 on their home court. Furman leads the SoCon with 82.6 points and is shooting 50.0%.

The Keydets are 0-6 on the road. VMI is the top team in the SoCon shooting 39.6% from deep. Sean Conway paces the Keydets shooting 47.5% from 3-point range.

The Paladins and Keydets meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 8.9 points and four assists. Mike Bothwell is shooting 56.3% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Conway is averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

