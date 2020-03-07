Liam Robbins scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Drake (20-14). Roman Penn added 17 points and D.J. Wilkins had 14.
The Braves never trailed after the opening minute and built a 44-35 halftime lead. Drake pulled to 52-49, but Bradley answered with a 7-0 spurt, highlighted by Bar’s pump-fake jumper in the key that drew a foul from Robbins, his fourth of the game. The Bulldogs cut the deficit to six points with five minutes to play but didn’t get closer.
