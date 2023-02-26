Bradley defeats Drake 73-61, seals MVC regular season title

Hickman shot 7 for 11 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Braves (23-8, 16-4). Rienk Mast added 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line, and he also had 13 rebounds. Malevy Leons shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the charity stripe to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals. The Braves extended their winning streak to 10 games.