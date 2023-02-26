Bradley defeats Drake 73-61, seals MVC regular season title

PEORIA, Ill. — Connor Hickman’s 19 points helped Bradley defeat Drake 73-61 on Sunday night to win the Missouri Valley Conference’s regular season title.
D.J. Wilkins finished with 14 points and two steals for the Bulldogs (24-7, 15-5). Drake also got 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals from Roman Penn. Darnell Brodie also had 12 points. The loss broke the Bulldogs’ 10-game winning streak.
The game was tight going into the half, as Bradley held a three-point lead, 37-34. Hickman paced their team in scoring through the first half with 11 points. Bradley took the lead for what would be the final time on Hickman’s layup with 15:17 remaining in the second half. His team would outscore Drake by nine points in the final half.
Bradley, the No. 1 seed, and second-seeded Drake, earned a first-round bye the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The teams play Friday in the quarterfinals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.