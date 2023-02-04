Bradley defeats Northern Iowa 77-69

Leons was 5-of-8 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Braves (17-8, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast went 8 of 12 from the field to add 18 points. Connor Hickman was 6-of-10 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) to finish with 17 points, while adding three steals.