Bradley faces Southern Illinois on 7-game win streak

Bradley Braves (20-8, 13-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (20-8, 12-5 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -2; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: Bradley is looking to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory against Southern Illinois. The Salukis have gone 12-1 at home. Southern Illinois scores 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Braves are 13-4 in conference games. Bradley is second in the MVC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ja’Shon Henry averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Jones is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 steals. Marcus Domask is averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Rienk Mast is averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.3 points, six rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

