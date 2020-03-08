Javon Freeman-Liberty paced seventh-seeded Valparaiso with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Bradley (23-11) claimed its fourth MVC title and became the ninth team in MVC history to defend its tournament crown
Valparaiso (19-16) led 48-42 with 14:27 left in the contest.
Bradley used a 7-0 run midway through the second half to go in front to stay, 56-51. Henry snapped a 51-all tie with a fallaway jumper. Tahvanainen then drilled 3-pointer to push the lead to five.
The Braves were a 15th-seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament and lost to Michigan State 76-65 in the opening round.
Bradley’s 23 victories is the most since the 1993-94 team went 23-8 under coach Jim Molinari.
BIG PICTURE
Valparaiso: The Crusaders, in their third season in the MVC, will be hoping for an NIT or other berth.
Bradley: The Braves, located in Peoria, Illinois, have won eight of their last 10 games,
LONG STRETCH
Valparaiso played its fourth game in as many days for the first time in its post-season tournament history. The Crusaders won the Horizon League championship in 2015 with a 54-44 win over Green Bay.
